Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,099,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,349,000 after purchasing an additional 525,710 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 48,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 75,679 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.55 per share, for a total transaction of $392,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 350.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.06.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

