Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,370 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24,164.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,432 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 6,740,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,860,000 after purchasing an additional 567,000 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,283.2% in the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 534,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,766,000 after purchasing an additional 524,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,852,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $242.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.42 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $1.2067 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

