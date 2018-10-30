Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 307,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $3,598,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 106.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $102.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.859 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.