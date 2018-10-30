Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.15 Million Stake in American Express (AXP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 165.4% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1,173.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 280.7% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 807 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $87.54 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $86.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.58%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $2,797,972.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,359.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 9,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $897,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.