Insider Selling: Progressive Corp (PGR) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGR opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.38. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “$60.39” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Progressive by 41.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progressive by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,725,000 after acquiring an additional 188,567 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Progressive by 599.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 321,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 275,090 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.