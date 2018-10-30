Insider Selling: Progressive Corp (PGR) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $3,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
PGR opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.38. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Progressive by 41.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Progressive by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,725,000 after acquiring an additional 188,567 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Progressive by 599.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 321,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 275,090 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
