Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Treasurer Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $14,006.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 45,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,813. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 140,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays cut Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.