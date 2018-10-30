Insider Selling: Iteris Inc (ITI) Major Shareholder Sells 91,885 Shares of Stock

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) major shareholder Neil S. Subin sold 91,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $373,053.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.25 and a beta of -0.07. Iteris Inc has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.88.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Iteris by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 460,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 251,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Iteris by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Iteris by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Iteris by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 897,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.