Insider Buying: General Dynamics Co. (GD) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director Mark Malcolm bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General Dynamics stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 901,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,636. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $164.76 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,844,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 614,817 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,173,000 after buying an additional 504,326 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,282,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,807,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

