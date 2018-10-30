Inogen (INGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Inogen had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.61 million. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inogen stock opened at $185.04 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $287.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Byron Myers sold 24,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.13, for a total transaction of $5,667,574.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,185.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,666.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $21,660,725 over the last three months. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.33.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

