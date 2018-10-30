Inogen (INGN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inogen from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Inogen from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 target price on Inogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.33.

INGN opened at $185.04 on Friday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $287.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.25, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. Inogen had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $97.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,966,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,768.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $109,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,944.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock valued at $21,660,725. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

