Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Stock Price Down 11%

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s share price dropped 11% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 653,365 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 465,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

INNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 71,891.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,804,000 after acquiring an additional 881,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,616,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 795.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 55,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

