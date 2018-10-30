Innophos (IPHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.40 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Innophos to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHS opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.70. Innophos has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Innophos presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

