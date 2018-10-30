Ingredion Inc (INGR) Position Trimmed by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Ingredion comprises approximately 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $146.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

