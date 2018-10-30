Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management lessened its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,145 shares during the period. Ingevity accounts for 1.6% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management owned about 0.41% of Ingevity worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingevity by 961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Ingevity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ingevity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingevity from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $66.57 and a twelve month high of $106.59.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.50 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 47.45% and a net margin of 15.53%. Equities analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

