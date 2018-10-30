Infinera (INFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Infinera has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.05)-$0.02 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Infinera has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $12.39.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.