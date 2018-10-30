Infinera (INFN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Infinera has set its Q3 guidance at ($0.05)-$0.02 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $208.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Infinera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. Infinera has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $12.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

