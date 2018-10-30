INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut INDIVIOR PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS:INVVY opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.83. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $33.83.

About INDIVIOR PLC/S

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.