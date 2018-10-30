Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 19.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. On average, analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,177. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ICD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

