IMPINJ (PI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 32.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. IMPINJ updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $-0.17–0.1 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.17)-($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ PI traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. 6,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,586. IMPINJ has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $439.43 million, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on IMPINJ from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

