ImmuPharma (IMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.00

Shares of ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 89119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.53 ($0.15).

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of ImmuPharma in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

