II-VI (IIVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect II-VI to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. II-VI has set its Q1 guidance at $0.54-0.60 EPS.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.45 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.59%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect II-VI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23. II-VI has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on II-VI from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on II-VI from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

In other II-VI news, VP David G. Wagner sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $236,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 33,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $1,587,978.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,836. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

