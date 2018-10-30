IHT Real Estate Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and DDEX. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol’s genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,013,823 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, CoinBene, OEX, HitBTC, CoinTiger, Kucoin, DDEX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

