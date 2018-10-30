IG Group Holdings plc (IGG) Receives GBX 929.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 929.67 ($12.15).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IGG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on IG Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Numis Securities raised IG Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

Get IG Group alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £264,610.85 ($345,760.94).

IG Group stock traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 610 ($7.97). 965,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.94).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.