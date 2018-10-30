IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD (CORP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD (NYSEARCA:CORP) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD alerts:

NYSEARCA CORP traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,960. PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD has a 12 month low of $97.04 and a 12 month high of $106.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD (NYSEARCA:CORP).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO ETF Tr/INVT GRADE CORP BD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.