IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,821,000 after acquiring an additional 703,457 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 360.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 704,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 551,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,631,807,000 after acquiring an additional 360,264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 312,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 560,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.84.

GS opened at $214.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $208.40 and a one year high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 16.68%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

