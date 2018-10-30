IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 23,238 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 482,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 123,977 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,313.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,022.1% during the third quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 200,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 182,820 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1068 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

