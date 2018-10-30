IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in FMC Corp (FMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in FMC by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,528,000 after acquiring an additional 158,579 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 8,449.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,848,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.59. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. FMC’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Douglas bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.13 per share, for a total transaction of $366,052.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,890.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $33,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at $767,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

