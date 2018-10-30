IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $771,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (ETR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,320.4% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 402.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 200.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $233,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,926 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $84.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. Entergy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

