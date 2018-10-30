IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $702,000 Stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,537,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,484 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,286,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 32.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,152,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,238 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 86.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,163,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,501 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,378,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787,975 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.