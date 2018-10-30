IBM (IBM) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 24.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,854,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,649,000 after acquiring an additional 359,868 shares during the period. Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 214.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,123,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 766,478 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 454,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IBM by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 205,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IBM from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “$149.24” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$149.24” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IBM from $198.00 to $185.00 and set a “$149.24” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.02.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.47. 10,816,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. IBM has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 69.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In related news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $1,665,204.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,557.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

