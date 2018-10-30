IBM (IBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.58

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.58 and last traded at $116.53, with a volume of 10445483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IBM from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IBM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 69.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

In other news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $1,665,204.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,557.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of IBM during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IBM by 116.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 4,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBM by 54.2% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of IBM by 16.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBM by 12.4% during the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

