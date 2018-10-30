Huttig Building Products (HBP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.

Huttig Building Products stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,775. Huttig Building Products has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

