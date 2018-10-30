Husky Energy (HSE) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HSE. GMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Husky Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

Shares of TSE:HSE opened at C$18.27 on Friday. Husky Energy has a one year low of C$15.09 and a one year high of C$22.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. Husky Energy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of C$6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

