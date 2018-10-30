Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOSS. HSBC set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.80 ($80.00) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.25 ($90.99).

ETR:BOSS opened at €61.22 ($71.19) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a twelve month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

