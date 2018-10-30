Hub Group (HUBG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $46.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $62.00 target price on Hub Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hub Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.53. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $933.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,866,000 after buying an additional 264,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,667,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,846,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 910,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 207,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12,002.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after acquiring an additional 657,607 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3,913.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 570,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after acquiring an additional 556,601 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

