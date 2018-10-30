Hub Group (HUBG) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.46.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $46.58 on Friday. Hub Group has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $933.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $125,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hub Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hub Group by 85.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 166.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

