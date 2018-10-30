Hub Group (HUBG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday. Morgan Stanley currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.46.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $933.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $125,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Hub Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

