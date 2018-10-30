HSBC (HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $38.66

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.39, but opened at $38.66. HSBC shares last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 4054351 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

