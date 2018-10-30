HSBC (HSBC) Issues Earnings Results

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.40. 172,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

