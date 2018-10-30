HSBC (HSBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 720 ($9.41) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 560 ($7.32) in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut HSBC to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 716.64 ($9.36).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 637 ($8.32) on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

In other news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total value of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

