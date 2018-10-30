HSBC (HSBA) Given New GBX 685 Price Target at Societe Generale

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 685 ($8.95) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 740 ($9.67) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target (down from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 716.64 ($9.36).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 634.50 ($8.29) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 618 ($8.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 798.60 ($10.44).

In related news, insider Iain Mackay sold 24,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.58), for a total transaction of £157,817.97 ($206,217.13).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

