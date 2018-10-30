HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in HP were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in HP by 6,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

