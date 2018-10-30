Horizen Price Reaches $13.83 (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $13.83 or 0.00218970 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Graviex and Upbit. During the last week, Horizen has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $69.79 million and $2.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 5,046,538 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC, COSS, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

