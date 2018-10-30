Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

HOFT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Hooker Furniture from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Hooker Furniture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.64. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Donald Lee Boone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.90 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,305,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 294.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.