Honeywell International (HON) Given a $186.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) has been given a $186.00 target price by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $139.30 and a 12-month high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 40.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

