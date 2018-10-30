Honey (HONEY) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Honey coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Honey has a total market cap of $86,156.00 and $48.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honey has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.02417398 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00632106 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00021106 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009703 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015547 BTC.

About Honey

Honey is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. The official website for Honey is honeycoin.info . Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev

Honey Coin Trading

Honey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

