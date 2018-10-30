Honda Motor (HMC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $382.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $394.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $15800.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15754.32 billion.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Honda Motor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $4,024.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,794.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $115.04 EPS. Honda Motor’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.