Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.64 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,159. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Howard L. Sellinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $966,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.