Homeserve plc (HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 987.50 ($12.90).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSV. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 932.50 ($12.18) on Tuesday. Homeserve has a 1-year low of GBX 521.93 ($6.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 872 ($11.39).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

