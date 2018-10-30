Home Depot Inc (HD) Receives $205.48 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.48.

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.5% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 77,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.0% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 39,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $173.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $160.53 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

