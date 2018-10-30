HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Position Reduced by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 375.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

